Livestock markets trade higher to open week

“December cattle closed higher on the session and the buying pushed the market up to the highest level since Sept. 26,” the Hightower Report said. “Traders expect to see tightening supply into the fourth quarter and this is providing underlying support. In addition, the market is seeing a technical recovery bounce with buyers a little more active after the Sept. 29 reversal.”
“December hogs closed moderately higher on the session after opening lower on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “The buying pushed the market up to the highest since Sept. 27. Cash market news for the hog market is sluggish with weakness in pork product prices, but the cash market is at 94.91, and December hogs are at 76.82.”