Livestock markets trade lower

“December cattle closed lower on the session after choppy and two-sided trade,” the Hightower Report said. “The market opened below yesterday's low but turned higher on talk of tightening supply ahead. Uptrend channel support came in at 150.80 today and that was a factor to help support technical buying.”
“December hogs closed sharply lower on the session,” the Hightower Report said. “The selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since September 15. Talk of the overbought condition of the market after closing higher for six of the last eight trading sessions, plus talk that supply will be on the rise in the next two months helped to pressure.”