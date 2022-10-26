Livestock markets 'two-sided' through Wednesday

People are also reading…
“December cattle closed higher on the session after choppy and two-sided trade,” the Hightower Report said. “The market experienced some follow-through selling from yesterday's key reversal, but a sharp break in the US dollar and strength in the stock market helped provide some support.”
Hog markets made choppy progress Wednesday. “December hogs closed slightly higher on the session after choppy and 2-sided trade,” the Hightower Report said. “With the rally, the market took out yesterday's high. The market continues to see buying on pullbacks even with the recent weakness in pork cutout values.”