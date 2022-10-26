 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Livestock markets 'two-sided' through Wednesday

“December cattle closed higher on the session after choppy and two-sided trade,” the Hightower Report said. “The market experienced some follow-through selling from yesterday's key reversal, but a sharp break in the US dollar and strength in the stock market helped provide some support.”

Hog markets made choppy progress Wednesday. “December hogs closed slightly higher on the session after choppy and 2-sided trade,” the Hightower Report said. “With the rally, the market took out yesterday's high. The market continues to see buying on pullbacks even with the recent weakness in pork cutout values.”

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

