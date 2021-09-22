Livestock markets waiting for news

The cattle market looks to be building a trading range, and possibly is squaring up positions before Friday’s monthly Cattle on Feed report, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.
Earlier, the hog market looked poised to work higher this week, but it is moving more into a consolidation pattern. For the moment, the downward momentum has slowed, but the fundamental picture will need to help determine if a low is in place, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.
On the international scene today, an outbreak of African swine fever has been reported in Haiti, the first in 37 years, less than two months after neighboring Dominican Republic reported an outbreak, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said today.