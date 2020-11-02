“Traders remain concerned that the surge in virus cases will eventually slow the (cattle) slaughter pace due to infections by employees, and that this would tighten the short-term supply,” the Hightower Report said. “However, demand factors remain negative. Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $208.65, up 55 cents on the day.”
Like cattle, December hogs closed higher for the day after the early selling drove the market down to the lowest level since Oct. 7, the Hightower Report said.
“Traders see the short-term trend down in the cash market and in the pork product market as bearish short-term forces,” the report said.