“October cattle closed moderately lower on the session and the selling has pushed the market below yesterday's low,” the Hightower Report said. “The technical action remains positive, but traders are getting nervous with the premium of futures to the cash market, and also with the possibility that beef production swells if the slaughter levels pick-up steam.”
“The (hog) market remains near the middle of a consolidation pattern since mid-June,” the Hightower Report said. “October hogs managed to hold above last week's lows on the early weakness and the market closed moderately higher on the day. Strength in pork bellies and a bounce in pork-cut values yesterday helped to provide some support.”