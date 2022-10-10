Livestock mixed sharply higher and lower

People are also reading…
“December cattle closed moderately lower on the day with the lowest close since Sept. 28,” the Hightower Report said. “After the higher opening, the market failed to attract enough buying to take out Friday's high. Weakness in the stock market and a bearish tilt to consumer demand in general has helped to pressure the market.”
“December hogs closed sharply higher on the session and the buying pushed the market up to the highest level since Sept. 27,” the Hightower Report said. “The two-day lean index fell to $92.65 today, but this still leaves December trading at a huge discount of near $13.50 to the cash market as compared with a normal discount of near $3 to $4 dollars.”