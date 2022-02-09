Livestock move higher, but appear to be overbought

Triple-digit gains in the cattle market led the news for livestock markets, Alan Brugler of Barchart said. Quarterly beef production estimates were 13 mln pounds lower in 2021 after a fourth-quarter reduction, he noted, while 2022's production is expected to be higher.
Hog markets also saw gains today, with the exception of the February contract, Brugler noted. Pork production for the fourth quarter of 2021 was raised by 20 mln pounds, while first quarter 2022 production was raised by 85 mln pounds.