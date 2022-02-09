 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Livestock move higher, but appear to be overbought

Triple-digit gains in the cattle market led the news for livestock markets, Alan Brugler of Barchart said. Quarterly beef production estimates were 13 mln pounds lower in 2021 after a fourth-quarter reduction, he noted, while 2022's production is expected to be higher.

Hog markets also saw gains today, with the exception of the February contract, Brugler noted. Pork production for the fourth quarter of 2021 was raised by 20 mln pounds, while first quarter 2022 production was raised by 85 mln pounds.

CropWatch Weekly Update

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

“The cattle market overall looks friendly and is still trading in an up-trend,” Total Farm Marketing said. “We like the near-term view of the …

“A setback could be in the cards soon in this overbought market, especially if the cash market were to soften,” Total Farm Marketing said.

