“December cattle opened a little higher on the day, and the market drifted lower for much of the day before closing lower on the session,” the Hightower Report said. “Traders continue to monitor the daily slaughter for any sign that the slaughter might begin to be negatively impacted by the virus issues.”
“December hogs closed lower on the session as the early rally failed to attract new buying interest,” the Hightower Report said. “The market gapped higher and experienced choppy and two-sided trade for much of the session. The market appears to have put in a short-term low with yesterday's action.”