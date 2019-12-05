Fed cattle futures were lower partially on the disappointing ADP employment survey yesterday. Private market employment ran +67,000 in November. That was the lowest in six months. “Cattle don't always follow economic indicators, however,” Allendale pointed out.
China clearly has the demand and even if all of the world's exports move to China, it would still be well short of replacing production losses, The Hightower Report said. “This is the reason for the very high prices in China and the surge in beef and poultry imports as well.”