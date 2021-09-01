Livestock prices heading south

After last Friday’s strong close, October hogs failed at overhead resistance at $90.00 and took only two sessions to give back all of those gains, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Prices are now challenging support, and may be working back to the bottom of the range with support near $85.00.
The weekly cattle slaughter is failing to keep pace with the previous week and daily slaughter numbers are being revised downward as labor and mechanical issues plague the processing industry, according to The Cattle Report. The dual hazards of equipment breakdowns and labor shortages are difficult obstacles to overcome. This past week's slaughter fell to 651,000 from the previous week’s 665,000.