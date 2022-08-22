 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Livestock prices in “vulnerable “spot

With the overbought condition of the cattle market and the supply higher than expected, the market looks vulnerable to a correction, The Hightower Report said today.

The hog market is on the downtrend going into the new week. “Cash markets are drifting lower while futures markets collapsed last week,” The Hightower Report said this morning.

Both beef and pork slaughter are up according to USDA. Hog slaughter up 3% from a week ago to 2.395m head. Beef production up 2.2% from a week ago, cattle slaughter rises 2.2%. For the year, beef production is 0.9% above last year’s level at this time, and pork is 2.9% below, Total Farm Marketing said today.

