Livestock prices may break positively

Overall, the cattle market is continuing to consolidate, looking for a reason to move, but overhead resistance keeps prices in check, and value in the cash market provides support, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.
The cattle market seems to have the supply fundamentals in the fourth quarter for prices to up, The Hightower Report said this morning.
As for hogs, recent strength in the pork market plus ideas that pork production will remain relatively tight in the next month will help support prices, The Hightower Report said.