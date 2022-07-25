 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Livestock prices start the week strong

People are also reading…

As a result of the USDA Cattle Inventory and July Cattle on Feed reports, which came out on Friday after the markets closed, the cattle market closed at its highest levels in weeks as the market was looking for confirmation of an overall tighter cattle supply picture, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.

Meanwhile, for the hog market the fundamentals in the cash and retail market are strong and keeping the buying strength strong. “The current path is still higher as the market is looking for a near-term top,” Total Farm Marketing said today.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Eyes on big cattle report today

Retail pork values and demand are overall strong, as retail pork values are at their highest prices since last August, Total Farm Marketing sa…

Lean hogs

Hog markets are called higher following Wednesday, “as the market tries to keep pace with the cash and retail markets,” Total Farm Marketing s…

Chinese beef imports on the rise

The General Administration of Customs reported China’s beef imports for June from any country are up 42.7% from last year, with year-to-date i…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

August hogs continue rising

"August cattle closed near unchanged after choppy and two-sided trade,” the Hightower Report said. “Strong Packer margins plus a recent firm t…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News