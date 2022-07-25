Livestock prices start the week strong

People are also reading…
As a result of the USDA Cattle Inventory and July Cattle on Feed reports, which came out on Friday after the markets closed, the cattle market closed at its highest levels in weeks as the market was looking for confirmation of an overall tighter cattle supply picture, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.
Meanwhile, for the hog market the fundamentals in the cash and retail market are strong and keeping the buying strength strong. “The current path is still higher as the market is looking for a near-term top,” Total Farm Marketing said today.