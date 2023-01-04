 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Livestock prices stay red this new year

People are also reading…

Follow-through technical selling for cattle plus ideas that consumer demand will back away with the holidays out-of-the-way were are as bearish forces on cattle today, The Hightower Report said.

Likewise, the pork market remains in a short-term downtrend and the selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since December 21, The Hightower Report said today. “The lack of a significant shift lower in production into the first quarter is seen as a bearish force,” it said this morning.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

The market remains in a short-term uptrend with June cattle making contract highs for the sixth session in a row yesterday, The Hightower Repo…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Cold temps helping cattle market

Arctic cold (more death loss), still robust holiday demand and a lower beef production into the 1st & 2nd quarters of 2023 have kept the F…

Cattle markets finding support

Bullish supply fundamentals are supporting the cattle markets, The Hightower Report said. The market is at the highest level since April 2015 …

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

The cattle market was mixed in live cattle but feeder cattle yesterday, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

The last day of the trading year follows losses for Hogs on Thursday. February led the hog complex lower on Thursday, giving back $2.12 on the…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News