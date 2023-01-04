Livestock prices stay red this new year

People are also reading…
Follow-through technical selling for cattle plus ideas that consumer demand will back away with the holidays out-of-the-way were are as bearish forces on cattle today, The Hightower Report said.
Likewise, the pork market remains in a short-term downtrend and the selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since December 21, The Hightower Report said today. “The lack of a significant shift lower in production into the first quarter is seen as a bearish force,” it said this morning.