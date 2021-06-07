 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Livestock prices still surging

Livestock prices still surging

With surging beef prices and massive profit margins from packers, cash cattle may trade higher this week, The Hightower Report said.

“Beef slaughter is back to normal after the cyber-attack a week ago.” And, the cash market is showing a firm tone, Total Farm Marketing said in its Sunrise Update.

For hogs, last week marked the third week in a row with a higher close, and the lean hog index closed higher for the 18th consecutive week after gaining 97 cents to the highest point since July of 2014, Total Farm Marketing said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

With surging beef prices and massive profit margins from packers, cash cattle may trade higher next week and have already traded slightly high…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Technically, charts broke down on the JBS cyber-attack news, and the strong gap lower “opens the door for further follow through selling,” Tot…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News