Livestock prices still surging

With surging beef prices and massive profit margins from packers, cash cattle may trade higher this week, The Hightower Report said.
“Beef slaughter is back to normal after the cyber-attack a week ago.” And, the cash market is showing a firm tone, Total Farm Marketing said in its Sunrise Update.
For hogs, last week marked the third week in a row with a higher close, and the lean hog index closed higher for the 18th consecutive week after gaining 97 cents to the highest point since July of 2014, Total Farm Marketing said.