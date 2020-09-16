Stocker and feeder prices are adjusting to the larger supplies currently moving into mostly full feed yards, according to The Cattle Report. Prices are higher this week across all regions and classes of cattle. Placements patterns continue large threatening further price declines for early next year.
China’s hog herd in August was 31.3% over last year’s level, Allendale reported. Last year in October the herd was 41% down from 2018. This does not mean a sharp drop in demand for U.S. pork just yet. Prices in Chengdu are 36.6 yuan per kilogram, near the 2019 peak of 45.0. During the last normal year, 2018, prices ranged from 10 to 21.