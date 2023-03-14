People are also reading…
The cattle market is searching for a short-term low “as the supply outlook would suggest a positive price outlook into the second quarter,” The Hightower Report said. Second quarter beef production normally increases into the second quarter but it is expected to drop this year for the second time in at least 20 years.
The hog market is seeing an impressive bounce off last week’s lows and a seasonal decline in production is leading to some support in the market, The Hightower Report said. Second quarter pork production is expected to decline 455 million pounds this quarter. “This would be the third biggest drop on record and is considered supportive.”