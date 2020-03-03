It was a day of choppy, up-and-down trading for cattle Tuesday as traders tried to sort out how sustained a rally will be. “April cattle closed slightly lower on the day and near 265 points off of the highs,” the Hightower Report said. “Choppy trade emerged in the stock market and this has left traders uncertain as to the extent of a recovery rally off of Friday's lows.”
“April hogs gapped higher and traded sharply higher on the day but a turn down in the stock market helped trigger some selling and the market closed moderately higher on the day but well off the highs,” the Hightower Report said. “The volatile stock market continues to spark volatile action in many markets following the Fed interest rate cut.”