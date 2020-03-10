“April cattle opened sharply higher on the session and moved to limit up,” the Hightower Report said. “The market traded near limit up into the midsession in spite of a sharp break in the stock market from the early highs and closed sharply higher on the day. Talk of the extreme oversold condition of the market and the big discount to the cash market helped to provide some support.”
“April hogs opened sharply higher on the session and the market managed to hold onto most of the gains in spite of a significant correction off of the highs for the stock market,” the Hightower Report said. “The market closed moderately higher on the day but well down from the highs.”