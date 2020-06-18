Friday marks the release of the next Cattle on Feed report. Allendale is estimating a 0.2% decrease on May placements, which would mark “the lowest May placement in four years.” Marketings are expected to be 24.3% under last year, while total Cattle on Feed is estimated to see a 1% decline. That 1% drop would make the lowest June 1 total in two years.
After Friday’s report, Cold Storage will come out Monday, with Allendale estimating pork stocks at 580 mln pounds, a decrease of 35 mln pounds from last month. Beef stock guesses are at 457 mln pounds, which would be a 33 mln pound drop from last month.