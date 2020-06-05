“It’s difficult for the market to determine just how far the cash market may fall in the next couple of weeks,” The Hightower Report said. This comes after a “very sharp” recovery rally in the midday that was unable to hold.
“July hogs closed slightly higher on the session after choppy and two-sided trade,” the Hightower Report said. “October hogs closed sharply higher on the day. The CME Lean Index is at 57.06 and June hogs are at 47.25 into the mid-session, the lowest price for June hogs since April 21.”