Cattle moved higher on Monday, supported by gains in the beef market. “December cattle closed sharply higher on the session and backup over $110 and this takes the market to a slight premium to the cash market,” the Hightower Report said. “Very strong gains in the beef market recently suggests excellent demand.”
"December hogs closed higher but well off of the highs,” the Hightower Report said. “The early buying pushed the market up to the highest level since November 12. February hogs experienced follow through technical buying after the sweeping reversal on Friday and the market held on to more of the gains then the December.”