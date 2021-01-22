Livestock shoots up ahead of report

The livestock markets roared today, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. Today marked a breakout move for the cattle market ahead of the Cattle on Feed report, released after the trade today.
The Cattle on Feed report showed cattle and calves on feed slightly above last year’s mark at 12.0 mln head. Placements totaled 1.84 mln head, 1% above 2020’s mark and the second highest ever reported since 1996. Marketings were placed at 1.85 mln head, also 1% above 2020.
The report is “slightly bearish,” Sloup said.