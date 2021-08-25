Livestock show sharp split

“October cattle closed sharply lower on the session and experienced follow-through selling from yesterday's key reversal,” the Hightower Report said. “…Cash cattle have traded higher this week but on very low volume, and there is still a wide difference between trade in the north near $130 and very small improvements in Texas cash cattle from near $122.”
“October hogs closed sharply higher on the session after a steady open,” the Hightower Report said. “Cash fundamental news remains bearish but the cash market is not falling fast enough to avoid a widening basis. The CME 2-Day Lean Index is at 107.90, unchanged from the previous session. This leaves October trading at a huge discount to the cash.”