Livestock still sorting out JBS situation

Following the cyberattack on JBS in North America and Australia on the weekend, JBS idled about 20% of the daily slaughter capacity in the U.S. on Tuesday, “backing up a processing system that was already behind schedule,” Total Farm Marketing said.
Cattle markets remain under pressure in the fallout of the cyberattack against JBS. According to USA Today, the CEO said the vast majority of plants would be operational today and “the company is sparing no expense to fight the threat,” Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said this morning.
While the JBS cyber-attack drove June cattle to the lowest level since December 11, June hogs rallied to yet another new contract high. The market remains in an overbought technical condition and is also holding a stiff basis with the cash market, The Hightower Report said this morning.
Hogs posted new contract highs again, Alan Brugler said this morning. Lean hog futures closed with gains in the nearby contracts on Tuesday and USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was up as the upward trend continues today, he said.