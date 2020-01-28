Volatility is the main word to describe trade so far this week, and Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures pointed out the three main catalysts driving that action. First is the Coronavirus, which has traders nervous about global impacts, second is China being on holiday, “so demand this week is expected to be slow,” he said.
The final factor is a Bernie Sanders rally in the Democratic primary polls. While the impact of presidential candidates is yet to be known, that uncertainty is causing some volatility among traders in the livestock and grain markets. “This is being under reported as a catalyst for the stock market volatility, adding pressure on certain commodities and changing the overall flow of money.”