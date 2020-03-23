Monday was a good day for livestock markets, with cattle surging higher on beef values and cash cattle trade. “April cattle opened and closed limit up on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “The surge in boxed beef cut-out values along with higher trade in the cash cattle last week helped to support active buying.”
Hogs were much higher on the day as well, supported by strong pork cut-out values. “April hogs closed up the 300 point limit,” the Hightower Report said. “Traders were impressed with the strength in pork cut-out values last week during a period when pork production was up more than 11% from a year ago.”