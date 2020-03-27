“April cattle gapped lower on the opening and closed down the 450 point limit,” the Hightower Report said. “Traders remain concerned with the turn back down in beef prices, and the ability of the cash cattle market to quickly give back all of the gains made recently ‘if’ beef prices trend lower.”
Hogs markets fell on Friday as well. “April hogs gapped lower on the opening and closed down the 450 point limit,” the Hightower Report said. “Fears of a surge and fresh meat on the US market if export sales slow because of virus issues, and a turned down in the stock market helped to trigger selling.”