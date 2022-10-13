Livestock trade lower Thursday

People are also reading…
“December cattle closed moderately lower on the session after choppy and two-sided trade as the sharp improvement in outside market forces triggered a rally but the increased demand concerns were enough to trigger selling into the close,” the Hightower Report said. “The market held minor support and turned higher with the stock market.”
“December hogs closed slightly lower on the session but up near 100 points from the low,” the Hightower Report said. “The early break to test yesterday's low failed to attract new selling interest. The buying pushed the market up to the highest level since September 26.”