Livestock trade lower Thursday

“December cattle closed moderately lower on the session after choppy and two-sided trade as the sharp improvement in outside market forces triggered a rally but the increased demand concerns were enough to trigger selling into the close,” the Hightower Report said. “The market held minor support and turned higher with the stock market.”

“December hogs closed slightly lower on the session but up near 100 points from the low,” the Hightower Report said. “The early break to test yesterday's low failed to attract new selling interest. The buying pushed the market up to the highest level since September 26.”

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

Futures continue to hold a much larger than normal discount to the cash market and unless there is news to help rationalize this discount, “th…

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

On Monday, traders continued to watch the bird flu situation and what it could mean for pork purchases for the holidays.

The short-term trend is higher for hogs, and the market discount to the cash “is likely to provide further buying support over the near-term,”…

“The live cattle futures were as dormant this week as I have seen them in a long time,” Christopher Swift of Swift Trading said. “As best I ca…

