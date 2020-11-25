Wednesday was a fairly quiet day of trade in the cattle markets, with the holiday on Thursday. “February live cattle chopped back and forth on Wednesday, staying well within Wednesday's range, as trade quieted down ahead of the holiday,” the Hightower Report said. “The inside day followed three solid days of gains after the market put in a low last Friday.”
“February hogs started Wednesday with choppy trade, but by mid-morning it was able to stage a steady, modest rally up through Tuesday’s high,” the Hightower Report said. “The market was still confined to Monday’s wide range and appeared to be consolidating its gains from a sharp two-day rally.”