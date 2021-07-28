Livestock trade quiet

China has been the second largest buyer of U.S. pork this year and has seen cancellations in the last two weekly export sales updates, The Hightower Report said.
“If China backs away from U.S. pork, it will be more difficult for U.S. consumers to absorb the extra pork. For now, however, pork product prices remain very strong and up at the highest level since June 17,” the Report said this morning.
The U.S. cattle herd appears to continue its second consecutive year of decline within its typically decade-long period of expansion and contraction.
“Currently, there are about 5.5% more beef cows in the U.S. than during the last low point in 2014,” said University of Illinois ag economist Jason Franken in the newest farmdoc daily report.