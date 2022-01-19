 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Livestock traders expect COVID setback to be temporary

Livestock traders expect COVID setback to be temporary

  • Updated

The recent spike in COVID cases has pressured the cattle market, but the market is more optimistic that this will be a short-term issue, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marekting. Estimated slaughter today may be showing some movement out of that concern. For yesterday, 117,000 head was forecasted for kill, up 3,000 head from last week. Hog futures saw some follow through buying strength to start the week, as slaughter numbers may be on the rebound.

Unless the cutback in hog slaughter continues for a long period of time the upside appears somewhat limited, according to The Hightower Report. While the slaughter pace is running well behind a year ago, pork values remain choppy in the market, maybe having difficulty holding onto last week’s strong gains.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

After the “aggressive” selloff in the stock market over the past three days, a bounceback may spell good news for cattle markets, The Hightowe…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Charts were called steady to higher as strong buying came into the hog market to close last week, Total Farm Marketing said. “Charts improved …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

“The cattle market is still trending higher overall, but near-term, prices are challenging support levels,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The si…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hog markets are seeing their technical picture stay weak, Total Farm Marketing said, as there are concerns about limited production and a buil…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News