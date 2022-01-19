Livestock traders expect COVID setback to be temporary

The recent spike in COVID cases has pressured the cattle market, but the market is more optimistic that this will be a short-term issue, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marekting. Estimated slaughter today may be showing some movement out of that concern. For yesterday, 117,000 head was forecasted for kill, up 3,000 head from last week. Hog futures saw some follow through buying strength to start the week, as slaughter numbers may be on the rebound.
Unless the cutback in hog slaughter continues for a long period of time the upside appears somewhat limited, according to The Hightower Report. While the slaughter pace is running well behind a year ago, pork values remain choppy in the market, maybe having difficulty holding onto last week’s strong gains.