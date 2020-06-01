Two views of the future for pricing are developing, according to The Cattle Report. The most optimistic view sees the backlog worked off slowly each week with support from newly opened restaurants and export demand. The pessimistic view is once the packers decide to stop supporting the cash market, the 1 million head of backed up cattle will compete with each other for a slaughter slot, giving the packers full leverage to let the cash markets fall to any level they desire.
Total pork shipments for the year are up to 828,000 metric tons and total commitments are 40.6% ahead of last year’s pace, according to Brugler Marketing.