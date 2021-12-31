 Skip to main content
Livestock watching for mid-January reports

As the new year begins, many traders are shoring up their positions, Karl Setzer of Agrivisor said. "We will start to see a change in market interest and attitude," he said. "For one we will start to see elevated positioning for the supply and demand figures that will be updated on January 12th. This is a heavily monitored release as it contains final old crop production figures."

CropWatch Weekly Update

