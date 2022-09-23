 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Livestock

Beef prices weakest in months

The cattle market may have moved too far, too fast, and it seems poised for at least a technical correction, The Hightower Report said today. …

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Cattle market continues slide

“December cattle closed sharply lower on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “The selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since Se…

