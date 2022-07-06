Long-term cattle outlook is good

People are also reading…
The short term action in the cattle market is “bearish,” but downside appears limited, The Hightower Report said. The cash market is trading higher than the December contract, the market is oversold and supply fundamentals “look positive for the fourth quarter.”
The hog market showed an outside day up yesterday, “a positive technical development,” The Hightower Report said. “The surge higher in pork product prices with August holding a discount to the cash market is also a positive short-term development.