 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Long-term cattle outlook is good

People are also reading…

The short term action in the cattle market is “bearish,” but downside appears limited, The Hightower Report said. The cash market is trading higher than the December contract, the market is oversold and supply fundamentals “look positive for the fourth quarter.”

The hog market showed an outside day up yesterday, “a positive technical development,” The Hightower Report said. “The surge higher in pork product prices with August holding a discount to the cash market is also a positive short-term development.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Lean Hogs

U.S. pork export sales for the week ending June 23 came in at 32,200 metric tons, up from 27,583 the previous week and the highest since May 1…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Retailers trimming beef inventories

The heavy production of the past few weeks has placed plenty of beef for absorption into the marketplace, according to The Cattle Report.. Ret…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle markets watching demand

Analysts say cattle markets are trying to process strong season demand against record inflation. “A sideways, congesting (cattle) market impli…

Trade moving past hog report

Yesterday’s Hogs and Pigs report was “neutral” according to expectations, Total Farm Marketing said. The report confirmed overall tighter hog …

Cattle

A turn higher in cash cattle prices, a steep discount to the cash market, and a heat wave could be supportive to cattle for the near term, acc…

Recession worries driving markets

Recession is a number one topic. Some data shows consumers are already backing off purchases, especially in the meats, the grains and energy, …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News