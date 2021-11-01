Low hog prices present buying opportunity

The hog market is acting like a significant low is in place. November is typically not considered a good month for buying hogs, but this year may be an exception, according to The Hightower Report.
Buyer interest for beef, especially for higher quality cuts, is increasing with the upcoming winter holidays, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The hog market is trying to build a bottom and the strong price action the past two days reflects that idea. The strong close on the week opens the door for additional buying strength, but the fundamentals need to support.