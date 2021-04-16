Lower day for hogs, cattle

“June live cattle closed lower but they stayed inside Thursday's wide range,” the Hightower Report said. “With the selloff this week, the market is trading at a slight discount to the cash market. This is despite continued gains in beef prices. … On Thursday, the cutout reached its highest level since June 3, 2020.”
Hogs moved lower to finish the week.
“The selloff in June lean hogs accelerated with the expanded limits on Friday, with the market trading to its lowest level since March 23,” the Hightower Report said. “The market is still operating under the negative technical influence of a sweeping key reversal from April 12.”