Lower retail prices, China prices bearish

Traders will be watching the beef market closely over the next couple of weeks as prices tend to decline once 4th of July bookings are complete, The Hightower Report said this morning.

“The sharp drop in retail beef values is concerning but the driving factor for strength may be cash market,” Total Farm Marketing said.

The pork market remains in a steep downtrend off of the June 8 high as a collapse in pork values in the U.S., and a collapse in pig prices in China has traders nervous that U.S. pork exports are on the decline, The Hightower Report said.

