Cattle markets were lower, with concerns about how Covid-19 will impact holiday demand. “December cattle closed sharply lower on Monday after trading to their lowest level since September 23,” the Hightower Report said. “The boxed beef cutout was $1.15 higher in the morning, but this was after it ended Friday at its lowest level since August 13.”
Hogs moved lower as well to start the week. “December hogs closed lower on Monday after failing to take out last week's highs,” the Hightower Report said. “The market is likely found pressure from the steep selloff in cattle. It is short term overbought, leaving it vulnerable for a correction.”