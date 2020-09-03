If beef prices continue to drift lower and slaughter begins to come in well above year-ago levels during the period of heavy average weights, beef production could be burdensome and hold the cash market trend down into late September, The Hightower Report said this morning.
The pace of cattle slaughter is picking up, with USDA estimates the week’s cattle slaughter at 356,000 head through Wednesday. That is 3,000 above last week’s pace, according to Brugler Marketing. It is also up from 235,000 a year ago, The Hightower Report said this morning.
News of a sharp drop in average weights of hogs was enough to spark “an impressive upside break-out” which is occurring even with a sharp lower break in cattle, The Hightower Report said.