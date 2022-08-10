Lower weights supporting hogs

People are also reading…
Cattle markets moved higher Wednesday as traders continue to expect tighter supplies later in the year. “October cattle closed sharply higher on the day and closed near the highs,” the Hightower Report said. “The market continues to find support from ideas that supply will tighten up into the fourth quarter.”
Hogs also had a positive day. “October hogs closed sharply higher on the day and into new contract highs,” the Hightower Report said. “A continued trend toward lower hog weights suggests that producers are very current with marketings, and this has traders believing that cash markets will continue to firm.”