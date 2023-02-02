People are also reading…
“April, June and August cattle closed sharply higher on the session and buying pushed all three to new contract highs,” the Hightower Report said. “Solid export sales news plus the very strong stock market were seen as positive forces. The rally is impressive given the weakness seen in the beef market recently, but the tightening supply outlook continues to provide underlying support.”
Hogs surged higher on Thursday with traders viewing the market as oversold. “April hogs closed sharply higher on the session after choppy and two-sided trade early,” the Hightower Report said. “Talk of the oversold condition of the market after yesterday's break to the lowest level since October 5 helped to support.”