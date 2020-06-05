The market is attempting to determine the extent of the cash market break in the weeks just ahead as the market attempts to deal with the backlog of cattle which could not move through the slaughter plants in the past few months, Hightower reported.
Retailers have attempted to cushion the spike in beef prices for the past month. They didn't fully price the increases and are slowly tracking the declines. Once prices stabilize, they will be in a position to execute more planned marketing programs for beef and pork, according to The Cattle Report.