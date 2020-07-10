The economic recovery and beef market outlook provided support for cattle markets Friday. “August cattle closed moderately higher on the day with an inside trading session,” the Hightower Report said. “Ideas that the beef market is vulnerable to a bounce plus hopes of a strong economic recovery are factors which have helped support.”
“August hogs closed moderately lower on the session with an inside trading day as the market gave back some of yesterday's strong gains,” the Hightower Report said. “Traders see the strong gains in pork product prices over the last couple of days, led by the ham market, as a factor which can help support better packer profit margins and this helped support futures.