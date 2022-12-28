Markets hoping to follow positive Tuesday start

People are also reading…
“The shift in U.S. beef production from the fourth quarter this year to the first quarter of 2023 shows a near record decline, and this is a bullish supply factor for the February contract,” The Hightower Report said today.
In contrast for pork, the shift in production from the fourth quarter to the first quarter is a bearish force, The Hightower Report said. However, there is still no sign of a technical top as the pork market is still reacting to the USDA report, but there is some resistance for February hogs, The Hightower Report said today.