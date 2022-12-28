 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Markets hoping to follow positive Tuesday start

“The shift in U.S. beef production from the fourth quarter this year to the first quarter of 2023 shows a near record decline, and this is a bullish supply factor for the February contract,” The Hightower Report said today.

In contrast for pork, the shift in production from the fourth quarter to the first quarter is a bearish force, The Hightower Report said. However, there is still no sign of a technical top as the pork market is still reacting to the USDA report, but there is some resistance for February hogs, The Hightower Report said today.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

“Short-term demand factors appear better than expected, with the recent rally in pork cutout values, a significant decline in cold storage sup…

Cattle

Beef prices are up 5.9% for the week even before the cold weather hits, and the market expects a “sharp drop in production into the first quar…

Cattle

The cattle market “seems to have the tightening supply set-up to remain in a bull trend,” The Hightower Report said. “Talk of the overbought c…

Livestock markets lose steam

“February cattle closed slightly lower on the session after a steady opening,” the Hightower Report said. “A bearish tilt to outside market fo…

Lean hogs

Hog futures are “finding a way to work higher” despite some early selling pressure on Thursday, Total Farm Marketing said. “The USDA Quarterly…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

