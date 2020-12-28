 Skip to main content
Markets squaring for year-end

The ag markets were weaker with position squaring noted as the year will soon come to a close, according to Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging. As the challenging year closes this week, vaccines are rolling out throughout the US and the stimulus package was signed by the President, two positives on which to start the new year.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Markets were thin today as the three-day holiday came about, and many traders are waiting for direction next week, Total Farm Marketing said. …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Last week's trade was reported in all plains regions at $110 live and $172 dressed. Prices were $2 higher live and $4-6 higher dressed as pack…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

The market found a lack of bullish news today in shortened trade, Total Farm Marketing said. The market is “waiting for next week when market …

