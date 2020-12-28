The ag markets were weaker with position squaring noted as the year will soon come to a close, according to Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging. As the challenging year closes this week, vaccines are rolling out throughout the US and the stimulus package was signed by the President, two positives on which to start the new year.
Markets squaring for year-end
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today’s slaughter was estimated at 120K head with the approaching holiday keeping trade sideways and volume light, according to Total Farm Marketing.
In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
Markets were thin today as the three-day holiday came about, and many traders are waiting for direction next week, Total Farm Marketing said. …
- Updated
A bounce in beef prices this week “came as a surprise to the bears,” The Hightower Report said. However, the market is overbought and yesterda…
Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.
Last week's trade was reported in all plains regions at $110 live and $172 dressed. Prices were $2 higher live and $4-6 higher dressed as pack…
In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
The cattle market “is poised to break out to the topside,” Total Farm Marketing said, led by cash strength and technical buying. With follow t…
The market found a lack of bullish news today in shortened trade, Total Farm Marketing said. The market is “waiting for next week when market …