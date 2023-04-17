People are also reading…
Cattle markets had a strong day Monday, taking out Friday’s highs with support from other commodity markets and the robust discount of June cattle to the cash market. “June cattle closed sharply higher on the session and the market managed to take out Friday’s highs,” the Hightower Report said.
“June hogs closed moderately higher on the session after a strong opening,” the Hightower Report said. “Some stability in the pork product markets and ideas that slaughter will begin to drop below year-ago levels and below the level seen in the first quarter were seen as positive forces.”