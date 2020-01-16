Analysts continued to watch for what impact the U.S.-China trade deal could have for beef. “U.S. beef was a featured item on yesterday's U.S./China phase 1 deal signing, and though China has yet to commit to any specific amount of purchases, it appears that beef will be on the shopping list,” Stewart-Peterson said.
“With the phase 1 deal officially signed, the U.S. should begin to ship more pork to China, but there has not been any official confirmation of just how much pork China intends to buy,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Record production in recent weeks has kept domestic supplies heavy, though China's spot pig prices continue to rally as well.”